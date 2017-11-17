A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

The A34 is currently closed, southbound, while an overturned HGV is recovered.

The incident happened earlier this morning but Highways England delayed the recovery to ensure one lane remained open throughout the rush hour.

In its latest statement, at 11.40am, it said it believes the carriageway, between the junctions with the A343 (Wash Common Interchange) and the A303 (Bullington Cross Interchange), will remain closed for some time due to the "complex nature of the recovery".

Traffic is being diverted via the 'Solid Triangle' diversion symbol.

Highways England gave the following diversion details: Leave at the Wash Common Interchange, taking the 3rd exit to join the A343. Continue on the A343 for approximately 14 miles, to Andover. At the junction with the A3093, take the first exit and join the A3093 (Churchill Way), continuing over 2 roundabouts to the junction with the A303 (Picket Twenty Interchange). Take the 1st exit and join the A303 eastbound, continuing for approximately 5 miles to the A34 (Bullington Cross Interchange). From here, follow signs to rejoin the A34 southbound.

You can keep up-to-date with this incident, and all other traffic news, on our real time traffic and travel page.