Serial shoplifter dodges prison yet again

A SERIAL shoplifter has again avoided imprisonment.



Daniel Quenalt, of The Haywards, Thatcham, was in breach of not one, but two suspended prison sentences when he committed some of his latest crimes.

But magistrates sitting at Reading on Wednesday, November 1, were persuaded that it would be unjust to activate them when he appeared for sentencing for a catalogue of offences.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mr Quenalt admitted twice shop-lifting goods from the Co-op at Bradley Moore Square, Thatcham, cheating a taxi driver of his £20 fare, stealing spirits from Waitrose in Thatcham, three charges of stealing meat from the Co-op at Thatcham, stealing goods from Sainsbury’s in Thatcham and possessing the Class A controlled drug heroin.

He also admitted stealing a £340 laptop belonging to Claudia De Sousa from a car.

All these offences were committed between February and October and several while Mr Quenalt was subject to the two suspended jail terms – for dangerous driving and a previous batch of shoplifting offences. He has numerous previous convictions.

Instead of activating either suspended sentence, magistrates imposed a new sentence of 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £415 in compensation to some of the victims.