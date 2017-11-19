Box clever and give big softie Rocky a champion home

‘CHAMPION’ boxer Rocky is appealing for a knock-out home where he can train with his canine carers to his heart’s content.

Rehoming Centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, Nicki Barrow, said: “One-year-old Rocky is a big softy at heart who loves a cuddle once he knows you.

“He’d be a lot of fun in the home, although he does think he is a lap dog so adopters will need to be prepared for this.

“Busy working on improving his social etiquette, this bright boy has been learning lots of new skills at the rehoming centre and would like this continued in his new home.

“Rocky can live with teenagers over 16 years old.”

If you’re the winning match for Rocky, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk