go

Box clever and give big softie Rocky a champion home

Champion boxer Rocky is appealing for a knock-out home

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Box clever and give big softie Rocky a champion home

‘CHAMPION’ boxer Rocky is appealing for a knock-out home where he can train with his canine carers to his heart’s content.

Rehoming Centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, Nicki Barrow, said: “One-year-old Rocky is a big softy at heart who loves a cuddle once he knows you.

“He’d be a lot of fun in the home, although he does think he is a lap dog so adopters will need to be prepared for this.

“Busy working on improving his social etiquette, this bright boy has been learning lots of new skills at the rehoming centre and would like this continued in his new home.

“Rocky can live with teenagers over 16 years old.”

If you’re the winning match for Rocky,  please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Explosions heard in Newbury

Explosions heard in Newbury

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

New dessert bar opens in Newbury

New dessert bar opens in Newbury

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

News

Box clever and give big softie Rocky a champion home
News

Box clever and give big softie Rocky a champion home

Champion boxer Rocky is appealing for a knock-out home

 
Hermitage development is on hold as plan is rejected
News

Hermitage development is on hold as plan is rejected

Application for 37-home scheme in village branded 'disappointing' by planners

 
News

'Amazing' support for charity Christmas fair

 
News

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

3comments

 
News

Serial shoplifter dodges prison yet again

12comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33