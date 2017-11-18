Pamber cattery is put on hold

BASINGSTOKE and Deane Borough Council has delayed making a decision on plans for a 20-pen cattery in Pamber End, until it has further information about the potential impact.

The proposals involve supplying cat kennels for short-term care of an average of 10 days at a time at Cob Cottage, Aldermaston Road.

The applicant, Tracy Davis, said at a recent Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council development control meeting: “At this time, there is an increase with the popularity of pets and more owners taking holidays.

“On the whole, there is a shortage of well-constructed catteries in the area.”

If approved, the cattery will be constructed on the site of four derelict buildings, which had previously been used for car and quad bike repairs.

Ms Davis added: “The buildings are an eyesore and we believe that our plans will not only serve a purpose, but will also be a visual improvement to the site.

“Visits will be by appointment only and vehicular activity will be low owing to the appointments, with only one customer at a time staying for no longer than 15 minutes.”

Residents seem to be evenly split over the proposals.

The council has received objections from four households and letters of support from three.

Objections concern potential for excessive noise and smell and the limited parking and turning space at the front of the property.

Mary and David Hale, who own the property next to the proposed cattery, have both lodged an objection.

Their main concern is the proximity to their property of the proposed pens, which they say will be two metres – or seven feet – from their windows.

The chairman of the development control committee, Paul Miller, said: “The applicant put some stakes in the ground of where the corner of the cattery was going to be.

“I stood in that position and looked at the adjacent house and estimated how far away – and it’s more than seven feet from that particular point of the planned corner of the cattery.

“There is also adequate room for vehicles to turn, especially with the infrequency and only two extra vehicles on the site.

“However, you can’t estimate noise, but the applicants noted that the cats would be neutered and neutered cats tend to be quiet.

“I’m happy in my own mind that the objections have been answered.”

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has deferred making a decision on the planning application, with the proviso that cars leaving the property must have enough space to turn and enter the A33 in a forward gear.

Additionally, the council has requested an amended to-scale plan showing the exact distance between the corner of the cattery and the Hales’ property before they are prepared to make a final decision.