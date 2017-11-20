'Eyesore' building to be gone by February

TOWN councillors have welcomed the planned demolition of a Newbury “eyesore” later this month.

Pearl House, in Bartholomew Street, is to be torn down to make way for a new mixed retail and residential development in the heart of Newbury – a move which will see the Iceland supermarket closing down on December 31.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Newbury Town Council’s planning and highways committee, leader Adrian Edwards said: “We ought to welcome this.

“It’s an eyesore – it has been for years – and I hope the demolition goes well.”

The first phase of demolition work at Pearl House is due to start imminently, with the site expected to be cleared by February 2018.

Iceland confirmed last week it will be closing down before that section of the building is demolished early next year.

The new four-storey complex will include four retail units on the ground floor and 47 new flats on the upper three floors.

Chairman Anthony Pick (Con, St Johns) explained how, when construction of Pearl House was originally completed in 1966.

“They were there to celebrate the construction of this ‘outstanding modern building’,” he told the committee.

Alluding to the BT Telephone Exchange in Bear Lane, Mr Edwards said: “We’re now in 2017 and there’s only one other worse building than that, we all know what it is and I would like to see that demolished as well.”

Much has been made of the future of the BT tower recently, with suggestions to cover the building in a living wall to improve its appearance.