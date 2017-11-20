Newbury businessman donates £500 to charity

IT was a good night for Dingley’s Promise at the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

The charity not only walked away with the Community and Charity award, sponsored by Greenham Trust – but also with a cheque for £3,468.50.

Some of the money was raised through a raffle on the night, with prizes including a boxing glove signed by Sir Henry Cooper, which was donated by NWN chief executive James Gurney.

This total was topped up by Santander, which put in £1,000 and included a generous individual donation from SnappySnaps director Umar Khan (pictured below left with his team in Newbury).

Dingley’s Promise delivers life-changing support to children under the age of five with additional needs and disabilities. The charity celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.