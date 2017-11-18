Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

New Muslim community centre plan is rejected
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
Week 470
£1,000
MRS L LEISTEN, IVER
£250
DR G J BLAKER, BEACONSFIELD
£25
SUSAN ALCOK, BEDFORD
MR G WOODFIELD, BANBURY
MR D JENNIGNS, READING
MRS B PRIMUS, MILTON KEYNES
MR R BROWN, SLOUGH
MR ROGER HAIGH, READING
MRS JILL ADCOCK, TOWCESTER
MRS H WARD, MILTON KEYNES
THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
G GANTON, READING
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News