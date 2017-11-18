go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

Week 470

£1,000

MRS L LEISTEN, IVER

£250

DR G J BLAKER, BEACONSFIELD

£25

SUSAN ALCOK, BEDFORD

MR G WOODFIELD, BANBURY

MR D JENNIGNS, READING

MRS B PRIMUS, MILTON KEYNES

MR R BROWN, SLOUGH

MR ROGER HAIGH, READING

MRS JILL ADCOCK, TOWCESTER

MRS H WARD, MILTON KEYNES

THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

G GANTON, READING

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Explosions heard in Newbury

Explosions heard in Newbury

New dessert bar opens in Newbury

New dessert bar opens in Newbury

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

UPDATE: Power fault leaves Newbury homes and businesses without electricity

Power fault leaves Newbury homes and businesses without electricity

Home

Pamber cattery is put on hold
News

Pamber cattery is put on hold

Basingstoke and Deane have delayed making a decision on planned cattery

 
Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results
Home

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

 
News

Serial shoplifter dodges prison yet again

2comments

 
News

Thatcham depot staff raise more than £6,000 for colleague

 
News

Explosions heard in Newbury

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33