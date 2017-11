A FIRE in Tilehurst - which led to three vans becoming engulfed in flames - is being treated as arson.

Crews from Dee Road and Caversham Road were called to the blaze at Teviot Road at 5am this morning (Sun).

On arrival they found that one van was alight and the fire subsequently spread to two other vans in close proximity.

Firefighters spent an hour tackling the blaze.