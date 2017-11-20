go

Four men charged following illegal rave in Burghfield

Charges include posssession of blade, drugs and assaulting police officer

FOUR men have been charged following an illegal rave in Burghfield at the weekend.

One 18-year-old man from Reading was charged with possession of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis - and failure to comply with a direction to leave land. He was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on December 20.

A 22 year-old man from Reading, was charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and possession of a bladed article. He was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 6 December.

A 29-year-old man from Reading was charged with failure to comply with a direction to leave land. He was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates' court on December 20.

Another 29-year-old man from Reading was charged with possession of a controlled drug of class B and using threatening / abusive words / behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was also bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on December 20.

A 27-year-old man from Reading arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of class B and failure to comply with a direction to leave land was released under investigation.

The arrests were made in connection with an unlicensed music event on land off Burghfield Road on the evening of Saturday (18/11) to the early hours of Sunday (19/11).

If you become aware of an unlicensed music event taking place (a rave) or information about a planned rave then you should report this via the 24-hour enquiry centre 101 or 999 in an emergency.

It is an emergency when a crime is being committed, there is a risk of injury, or there is a risk of serious damage to property.

