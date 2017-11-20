Four men charged following illegal rave in Burghfield

FOUR men have been charged following an illegal rave in Burghfield at the weekend.

One 18-year-old man from Reading was charged with possession of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis - and failure to comply with a direction to leave land. He was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on December 20.

A 22 year-old man from Reading, was charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and possession of a bladed article. He was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 6 December.

A 29-year-old man from Reading was charged with failure to comply with a direction to leave land. He was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates' court on December 20.

Another 29-year-old man from Reading was charged with possession of a controlled drug of class B and using threatening / abusive words / behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was also bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on December 20.

A 27-year-old man from Reading arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of class B and failure to comply with a direction to leave land was released under investigation.

The arrests were made in connection with an unlicensed music event on land off Burghfield Road on the evening of Saturday (18/11) to the early hours of Sunday (19/11).

If you become aware of an unlicensed music event taking place (a rave) or information about a planned rave then you should report this via the 24-hour enquiry centre 101 or 999 in an emergency.

It is an emergency when a crime is being committed, there is a risk of injury, or there is a risk of serious damage to property.