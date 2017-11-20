West Berkshire Council to launch a Tweetathon

WEST Berkshire Council are launching a Tweetathon tomorrow (November 21) as part of the #OurDay campaign.

The 24-hour campaign gives people an insight into a 'day in the life' of the council and will raise awareness of the hundreds of services the council offers and highlights the people who work and volunteer to ensure they are carried out.

Leader of West Berkshire Council Councillor Graham Jones said: "Every day our staff work tirelessly to provide residents with hundreds of services, many of which people may be unaware of.

"Councils are not just responsible for fixing potholes and taking away rubbish, but for many vital services which keep our communities glued together, and #OurDay is a chance for residents to get a glimpse into the vital work we do in our communities."

To follow the action find @WestBerkshire on Twitter.