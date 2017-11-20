go

West Berkshire Council to launch a Tweetathon

The #OurDay campaign offers a glimpse into a day in the life of the Council

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

West Berkshire Council logo

WEST Berkshire Council are launching a Tweetathon tomorrow (November 21) as part of the #OurDay campaign. 

The 24-hour campaign gives people an insight into a 'day in the life' of the council and will raise awareness of the hundreds of services the council offers and highlights the people who work and volunteer to ensure they are carried out. 

Leader of West Berkshire Council Councillor Graham Jones said: "Every day our staff work tirelessly to provide residents with hundreds of services, many of which people may be unaware of.

"Councils are not just responsible for fixing potholes and taking away rubbish, but for many vital services which keep our communities glued together, and #OurDay is a chance for residents to get a glimpse into the vital work we do in our communities."

To follow the action find @WestBerkshire on Twitter.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Explosions heard in Newbury

Explosions heard in Newbury

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

New dessert bar opens in Newbury

New dessert bar opens in Newbury

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

News

West Berkshire Council to launch a Tweetathon
News

West Berkshire Council to launch a Tweetathon

The #OurDay campaign offers a glimpse into a day in the life of the Council

 
Four men charged following illegal rave in Burghfield
News

Four men charged following illegal rave in Burghfield

Charges include posssession of blade, drugs and assaulting police officer

 
News

Drug baron is still on the run, admit police

2comments

 
News

Newbury businessman donates £500 to charity

 
News

'Eyesore' building to be gone by February

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33