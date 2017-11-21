go

Brave teen battling kidney disease presents Rosemary Appeal donation

“It’s our charity of choice as most people have been touched by cancer in some way"

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Brave teen battling kidney disease presents Rosemary Appeal donation


A YOUNGSTER battling kidney disease has presented a cheque to The Rosemary Appeal on behalf of regulars at The Lamb Inn in Newbury.

Fifteen-year-old Tyler Loveridge suffers from Nephrotic Syndrome.

Licensee Ann Ayliffe, whose daughter is also battling a kidney condition, said: “We were proud to present the cheque for The Rosemary Appeal.

“It’s our charity of choice as most people have been touched by cancer in some way, but most importantly we know the
desperate need for a kidney
dialysis centre here in
Newbury.”

Tyler is a pub regular, who goes in to play pool with his father.

Ms Ayliffe added: “We raised the money by holding golf fun days, quizzes, bingo and various other small events.”

The Lamb Inn’s next event in support of The Rosemary Appeal is on Saturday, November 25 when regulars will compete in a ‘soup cook-off’.

The Rosemary Appeal will finance the £4.5m Greenham Trust Wing, which will provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment and renal dialysis at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • WidumBoise

    WidumBoise

    21/11/2017 - 12:12

    Big up tyler loveridge, absolute lad at falkland keep it up son!!

    Reply

Explosions heard in Newbury

Explosions heard in Newbury

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

Serial shoplifter dodges prison yet again

Court

News

Overnight closures for M4 this weekend
News

Overnight closures for M4 this weekend

Local roads will also be closed to allow the bridge work to be carried out

 
Brave teen battling kidney disease presents Rosemary Appeal donation
News

Brave teen battling kidney disease presents Rosemary Appeal donation

“It’s our charity of choice as most people have been touched by cancer in some way"

1comment

 
News

Developers still confident Sandleford scheme will go ahead

1comment

 
All Districts

Countdown to racing's Winter Carnival

 
News

West Berkshire Council to launch a Tweetathon

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33