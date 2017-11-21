Countdown to racing's Winter Carnival

HERE are just three weeks to go until the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse, one of the highlights of the racing and social calendar.

The two-day festival includes the Ladbrokes Trophy, previously known as the Hennessey Gold Cup, and promises to be just as exhilarating as in years past.

As well as top-class racing, the event is renowned for attracting A-list celebrities, such as Eddie Redmayne, James Nesbitt, Martin Clunes, Amanda Holden and HRH Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and is considered to be the one of the social occasions of the year.

In addition to the racing, there will also be live music, street performers and a shopping village.

The Ladbrokes Winter Carnival starts on Friday, December 1, with the Ladbrokes Trophy on Saturday, December 2.

To book your ticket for the Winter Carnival, go to www.newburyracecourse.co.uk