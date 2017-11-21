go

Countdown to racing's Winter Carnival

Only three weeks to go until the Ladbroke's Winter Carnival

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

08-0411b Newbury racecourse

HERE are just three weeks to go until the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse, one of the highlights of the racing and social calendar.

The two-day festival includes the Ladbrokes Trophy, previously known as the Hennessey Gold Cup, and promises to be just as exhilarating as in years past. 

As well as top-class racing, the event is renowned for attracting A-list celebrities, such as Eddie Redmayne, James Nesbitt, Martin Clunes, Amanda Holden and HRH Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and is considered to be the one of the social occasions of the year. 

In addition to the racing, there will also be live music, street performers and a shopping village. 

The Ladbrokes Winter Carnival starts on Friday, December 1, with the Ladbrokes Trophy on Saturday, December 2.

To book your ticket for the Winter Carnival, go to www.newburyracecourse.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Explosions heard in Newbury

Explosions heard in Newbury

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

Serial shoplifter dodges prison yet again

Court

All Districts

Countdown to racing's Winter Carnival
All Districts

Countdown to racing's Winter Carnival

Only three weeks to go until the Ladbroke's Winter Carnival

 
West Berkshire Council to launch a Tweetathon
News

West Berkshire Council to launch a Tweetathon

The #OurDay campaign offers a glimpse into a day in the life of the Council

1comment

 
News

Box clever and give big softie Rocky a champion home

 
News

Hermitage development is on hold as plan is rejected

2comments

 
News

'Amazing' support for charity Christmas fair

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33