Help find Geordie

A VERY nervous dog went missing in Pamber Forest on Saturday – and his owners are desperate to find him.

Geordie, a nine-year-old lurcher, was being walked in Pamber Forest by Liz Kounnou and her family, when he was spooked by a boisterous puppy on a lead.

He slipped his collar and ran away.

This happened at the forest gates by Impstone Road and he was seen an hour later on the Bramley Road, behind Silchester House.

He was wearing a navy coat at that time.

He has been spotted in Silchester a number of times since Saturday, with multiple sightings near the Calleva Arms today (Tuesday).

Mrs Kounnou said: “Everybody has been so kind and are trying to help find him. They are actively going out to look for him.”

The lurcher was a rescue dog from Newbury Dog’s Trust and currently lives on the Isle of Wight with Mrs Kounnou’s son Robert, who was visiting her for a family funeral when they decided to walk in the woods for a change.

Before he was rescued by Newbury Dogs Trust, Geordie had been ill-treated.

He still bears pellet scars on his back and has part of his right ear missing.

If anyone has seen Geordie, please contact Liz Kounnou on 07790 536319