Newbury schoolgirls star in House of Fraser Christmas ad

“I’m so proud of Holly and Lottie for having been selected for leading roles in such a wonderful project”

John Garvey

John Garvey

Newbury schoolgirls picked for national Christmas ad campaign

TWO talented Newbury sisters are playing a starring role in the new House of Fraser Christmas advert.>w<

Holly and Charlotte Lawton, from Stagecoach Performing Arts Newbury, star as squabbling, but loving, sisters.

In the advert, they can be seen celebrating the festivities while >w<Who Took The Merry Out Of Christmas>w<, by the Staple Singers, plays in the background.

Holly, aged eight, and Charlotte, six, have been learning acting, singing and dancing at the local performing arts school.

Principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Newbury Jenny Unthank said: “We wait with bated breath for adverts this season, which are almost like theatrical releases in their own right.

“I’m so proud of Holly and Lottie for having been selected for leading roles in such a wonderful project by House of Fraser.”

She added: “We aim to prepare children for these kinds of experiences, which allow them to step off our local school stages with confidence.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts Newbury holds Early Stages classes for children aged four to six, and Main Stages classes take place for six- to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.

For more information about Stagecoach Newbury, visit the website https://www.stagecoach. co.uk/newbury or call 01158 510352.

You can view the advert here: https://www.houseoffraser.co.uk/christmas-advert

  • NewburyJohn

    NewburyJohn

    23/11/2017 - 12:12

    Christmas is being stolen by degenerate supermarkets that are ruining the sacred event of christ's birth. These two girls are aiding this process and should be ashamed of themselves

    Reply

