New floodlights at Victoria Park tennis courts to switch on next week

THE new floodlights at the Victoria Park tennis courts in Newbury will be officially switched on next Thursday (November 30) - not tonight as reported in the NWN this week.

The floodlights will allow play to continue until 9.30pm.

The courts reopened in March after a major refurbishment, costing more than £100,000.

This was funded from a legal settlement from Parkway developer Costain, a grant of almost £40,000 from the Lawn Tennis Association and a £10,000 contribution from a West Berkshire Council members bid.

More than 300 people have already taken out membership and a successful coaching programme has been introduced.

Coaches will be at the ceremony tonight to answer any questions that visitors might have.

‘Clubspark’, the online booking system, allows people to register and book playing time.

The annual cost for membership is £36, which allows a family unlimited play during the year.

Players can also book online on a ‘pay and play’ basis, costing £3 for 30 minutes. There is an additional cost of £1.50 for every 30 minutes while the floodlights are on.

Newbury Town Council leader Adrian Edwards (Con, Falkland) said: “The tennis courts are already well used and, with the addition of floodlighting, we are confident they will be used even more.

“We encourage everyone to come along to this switch-on event and find out how they can join this great community facility.”

The lights will be switched on at 5pm next Thursday.