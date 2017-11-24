New sponsor announced for annual Newbury 10k run

A NEW sponsor has been announced for the annual Newbury run previously known as the Bayer 10K.

Newbury-based IT service provider Roc Technologies, together with The Good Exchange, will take over from Bayer, which has been the sponsor for the last 10 years.

Last year, Bayer moved its 470 employees from Newbury to Green Park in Reading.

Matt Franklin, chief executive of Roc Technologies, which is based in Wharf Street, said he is pleased to be supporting the event in his company’s home town.

“I am absolutely delighted,” he said. “As a business, we have worked hard to succeed in what we do and, most importantly, to be part of the community here in Newbury.

“We have always tried hard to share our success, not just with our people but with the town.

“It makes great sense to us to support an event which has itself become a great success story for the town.”

Mr Franklin also praised Bayer, saying: “I would like to thank Bayer for supporting the race in the last 10 years and very much look forward to continuing the great work they have done.

“We have plenty of good ideas for the race and a very enthusiastic team, so we look forward to unveiling a few details in due course.”

The Good Exchange is a London-based not-for-profit organisation designed to bring together funders, fundraisers and donors.

Race director Becky Elsmere said: “It is great news for the town and the runners.

“The race regularly attracts up to 1,000 competitors so we are really looking forward to 2018 and hope that everyone one will once again enjoy taking part.”

Next year’s race will be called the Roc Newbury 10K supported by The Good Exchange.

It will take place on Sunday, May 27, and will once again be organised by Newbury Athletic Club.