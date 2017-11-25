go

Can you picture Picasso in your life?

Little Picasso is looking for a new home

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

THIS little work of art – Picasso – is looking for a new home with a loving family. 

The five-year-old collie cross is a handsome chap who loves people. He likes to keep busy and is looking for a family who can provide him with a lot of mental and physicalstimulation.

Rehoming Centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, Nicki Barrow, said: “Picasso is looking for a loving home, with adopters who will be around for most of the day, as he loves companionship.

“Having newly arrived at the rehoming centre, we are still assessing Picasso, to ascertain the perfect home he needs.

“However he seems to enjoy the company of four-legged friends that he’s made at the centre.

“Picasso isn’t a fan of travelling in the car, so he’ll require ongoing positive training around this with his new family.

“This lovely boy can live with children aged 10 and over.”

If you picture Picasso in your life, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

