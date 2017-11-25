Newbury shoplifter is jailed

A NEWBURY man has been sent to prison for shoplifting.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 15, was 43-year-old Richard Stephen Chandler, of Corporation Cottages in Pelican Lane.

He admitted two charges of stealing spirits, together worth around £100, from Aldi and stealing a £169.99 electric razor from Boots.

All the offences were committed in Newbury between May 9 and May 14.

He also has numerous previous convictions, the court heard.

Magistrates sent Mr Chandler to prison for four weeks and ordered him to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.