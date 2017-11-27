go

Budding artist from Chieveley selected in national campaign

“We had no idea we would get into the finals." - teacher

A BUDDING artist from Chieveley Pre-School has had his festive design selected for the finals of a national Christmas card competition.

Three-year-old Jacob Coulson’s reindeer artwork was chosen for the shortlist of entries in the www.minimecardco.com National Christmas 2017 art competition.

Chieveley Pre-school manager Sarah King said: “We had no idea we would get into the finals. There are some great prizes so we are keeping our fingers crossed.

“We think creativity is vital for helping children develop.”

The artworks will now be judged to decide the overall winners from across the UK.

