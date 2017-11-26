Increase in number of sex offenders walking the streets

THE number of convicted sex offenders walking the streets in the Thames Valley increased by 16 per cent over the last year – more than four times the national average.

New figures from the Ministry of Justice show there were 1,726 registered sex offenders living in the area in March 2017, compared to 1,483 in March 2016.

The figures cover offenders managed by Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA), aimed at preventing further offences.

Sex offenders must notify the police of certain details, and any changes in those details – sometimes referred to as ‘being on the sex offenders register’.

MAPPA bring together the police, probation and prison services into what is known as the MAPPA Responsible Authority for each area.

The Government statistics revealed that, nationally, there are a total of 55,236 registered sex offenders living in England and Wales in 2017, up from 52,770 in 2016, meaning an annual increase of 3.5 per cent.

The number of Category 1 offenders across the country, who were cautioned or convicted for breaches of their notification requirement, increased by 12 per cent from 2016/16 to 2016/17.

Despite the rise, Thames Valley still has one of the lowest number of sex offenders per population of the 42 police force areas included in the report, with 84 sex offenders for every 100,000 residents.