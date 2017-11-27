Recycling arrangement to continue

HAMPSHIRE County Council will maintain the current transitional arrangement it has with West Berkshire Council, which allows residents living close to the border continued access to the Newtown Road Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).

Executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council Rob Humby said: “We have agreed the extension to the transitional arrangement with West Berkshire Council.

“Following my decision today, work will proceed to finalise the operational details of the arrangement and we will be writing to residents as soon as we receive confirmation that these details have been agreed within West Berkshire.”

The arrangement was first set up in January this year after West Berkshire Council introduced a permit scheme which only allowed its residents to use the HWRC facilities.

However, following discussions with neighbouring Hampshire County Council, an agreement was reached.

It meant Hampshire residents, who live more than 10 miles away from a Hampshire site, have been issued with special permits to access the site at Newtown Road for a transitional 12-month period.

Councillor for Whitchurch and The Cleres Tom Thacker said: “The scheme will continue until they have another solution.

“It is very important that people who possess a pass do not throw the expired passes away as they will continue to be valid beyond the expiry date.”