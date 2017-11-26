Santa to switch on Newbury's Christmas lights today

CHRISTMAS festivities will officially begin in Newbury at the switch-on of the Christmas lights in Market Place today.

Seasonal street lights have adorned Northbrook Street and Bartholomew Street in the last couple of weeks, giving an early festive feeling to Newbury town centre.

However, Sunday will see the main event, the big switch-on of the Christmas tree and Market Place lights, take place, along with the arrival of Father Christmas in an extended parade through the town centre.

Wrap up warm and head to the Market Place nice and early to enjoy some of the best tastes of Christmas, from spiced mulled wine to warm cinnamon donuts and other traditional treats.

The event, run by Newbury BID, will also feature live entertainment on stage from 12.30pm, with performances from local acts including Sion Whiley and Paper Houses.

The entertainment then builds up to the Santa Parade, which will start from the council car park on Market Street at 4.45pm.

The annual parade will travel along Bartholomew Street, Northbrook Street, London Road, Park Way, and Wharf Street, finishing back in the Market Place – ready for the big switch on at 5.15pm.

However, if you can’t wait until the afternoon to meet Father Christmas, he’ll be in his grotto from 11am.

