Woman found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal

Body recovered from water in the early hours of today

Charlotte Booth

A WOMAN was found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal in the early hours of this morning. 

Thames Valley Police and firefighters from Newbury Fire Station were called to Mill Lane at 2.46am to recover the body. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Formal identification is yet to take place but next of kin has been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

  • AllSeeingEyes

    27/11/2017 - 18:06

    Thatcham has lost one of its finest, a person with the biggest heart & so special, you will be sorely missed by all who knew you, Rest In Paradise till we meet again fly with the angels :(

    Reply

  • Smiley face

    27/11/2017 - 18:06

    R.I.P. such a lovely lady xx

    Reply

  • redhead

    27/11/2017 - 16:04

    r.i.p. lovely lady :-(

    Reply

