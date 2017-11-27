Woman found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal

Pupils faint during half-hour assembly
A WOMAN was found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal in the early hours of this morning.
Thames Valley Police and firefighters from Newbury Fire Station were called to Mill Lane at 2.46am to recover the body.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Formal identification is yet to take place but next of kin has been informed.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
AllSeeingEyes
27/11/2017 - 18:06
Thatcham has lost one of its finest, a person with the biggest heart & so special, you will be sorely missed by all who knew you, Rest In Paradise till we meet again fly with the angels :(
Reply
Smiley face
27/11/2017 - 18:06
R.I.P. such a lovely lady xx
Reply
redhead
27/11/2017 - 16:04
r.i.p. lovely lady :-(
Reply