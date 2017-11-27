go

Unidentified Flying Object seen on the A34

A bright white object was seen travelling from one side of the A34 to the other

A34

AN UNIDENTIFIED Flying Object was seen flying over the A34 on Saturday morning (November 25). 

A courier has contacted the Newbury Weekly News about an object he saw in the sky on Saturday morning at 7am approximately one mile from the Chieveley Services on the A34. 

He said: "I literally caught sight of it out of the corner of my eye. I watched it travel in a straight line over the A34 to the fields on the other side.

"It looked like a meteorite with lots of flames coming out of it. It was bright white and it got brighter.

"I thought maybe it had fallen off a plane, but it was travelling in a straight line.

"It's been bugging me ever since and I wondered if anyone else had seen it."

 If anyone else saw anything on the A34 on Saturday please get in touch with Charlotte Booth on charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

  East Ilsley Tigger

    27/11/2017 - 19:07

    I saw what I thought was the remnants of a firework (some green sparks) at approximately 7.15 on Saturday morning. As there was no one around I put it down to a bird scarer. It was in the field behind Oakes Bros near East Ilsley. I'm inteagued now!

  mjallum

    27/11/2017 - 19:07

    I saw it from Frilsham Westwards towards Newbury. I would have described it as a horizontal bright firework rocket. It surprised me because it was almost daylight. Time approx 7:15 am

  sayitasitis

    27/11/2017 - 16:04

    Too early for Santa!!

