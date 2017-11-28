Drink-drive businesswoman banned from the roads

A WOOLHAMPTON woman was caught driving after drinking more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Reading magistrates heard that 51-year-old Gail Cattermole had been on a heavy drinking session the day and night before.

And when she was stopped behind the wheel around lunchtime the following day, she was still intoxicated.

Andy Callender, prosecuting last Thursday, said: “This defendant was stopped at around 1pm in a spot-check by police.

“She confirmed she had been drinking the previous evening.”

Tests subsequently showed 73mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Ms Cattermole, who lives in Station Road, admitted driving a Volkswagen Touareg on the A4 Bath Road at Woolhampton on November 1.

Mr Callender confirmed that Ms Cattermole has no previous convictions and, indeed, was of “impeccable” previous good character.

Paul Gilmartin, defending, said: “Regular court users can forget just how mortifying it is to appear before the bench and experiencing the criminal justice system first-hand for the first time. She is embarrassed and ashamed.”

Mr Gilmartin then outlined a number of health and family problems his client, a self-employed IT contractor who had worked since leaving school at the age of 16, had recently had to cope with.

He added: “The previous afternoon she had been drinking heavily and continued drinking until the early hours.

“The following afternoon she assumed she would be okay to drive to Reading. Unfortunately she was mistaken.”

Mr Gilmartin said that Ms Cattermole had, in some respects, “hit rock bottom, really” and assured the court of her “genuine remorse”.

District judge Shomon Khan told Ms Cattermole: “It’s very sad to see you in court today.”

He fined Ms Cattermole £150 and ordered her to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In addition, she was banned from driving for 16 months.