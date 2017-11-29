Bedbug's a hit at WW1 Exhibition

KINGSCLERE Heritage Association launched its commemorative edition of the WWI Bedbug Recorder at a First World War exhibition on Sunday.

The Bedbug Recorder was written and researched by seven Kingsclere residents: Gareth Martin, Ed Chapman, Rachel Williams, Helen Gore, Richard Croft, Mike Stokoe and Peter Woodman.

This is the fourth volume of the publication, with the last one published in 2012, and includes a number of articles about local history during WWI.

The exhibition comprised a collection of WWI memorabilia donated by Dudley Wall from the Kingsclere branch of the Royal British Legion and a number of period artefacts donated by Kingsclere Heritage member Rodolph de Salis.

Treasurer of the Kingsclere Heritage Association Gareth Martin said: “We had a steady stream of visitors throughout the day, with a lot of interest shown and there was a real buzz.”

The WW1 committee co-ordinator, Mike Leah, said: “The high-point for me was the enthusiastic response of our visitors to both the Bedbug publication and the display. It was a team effort.”

If anyone would like a copy of the Bedbug Recorder they will be available from Swan Street Stores, Kingsclere Community Library and the village Christmas market on Saturday.