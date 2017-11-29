St Bart's old boys return to reveal secrets of their success

ST Bartholomew’s School, Newbury, welcomed back two inspirational alumni to help celebrate this summer’s GCSE results.

Last year’s Year 11 students attended the awards evening, on Thursday, November 9, to receive their Key Stage 4 certificates.

The students were joined by guests of honour Michael Harper and Sean Loane, who left the school in 2010 and have since found success in their chosen career paths.

Mr Harper has just completed a PhD in the area of renewable energy at the University of Southampton, while Mr Loane is now a Flying Officer in the RAF, having graduated from RAF College Cranwell last year.

The pair presented the high-achievers with their certificates, along with a selection of prizes.

Headteacher Julia Mortimore said: “We were delighted to welcome two former students back to St Bart’s to hear about their professional development and careers.

“It was an inspiration for our students to learn about what they have achieved since leaving school.

“It is always a pleasure to reward our students for their hard work and commitment, and this year is particularly special as so many of our students gained exceptional results.

“An outstanding 81 per cent of students gained five or more A*-C grades including English and mathematics at level 4 or above, 85 per cent of students gained both English and mathematics at level 4 or above and 38 per cent of all entries were awarded A*/A grade.”

Fifty eight students gained eight or more GCSEs at A* or A grades.

She added: “These results have kept doors open for students to progress in whichever direction they choose for their post-16 studies or training.”