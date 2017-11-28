go

Body recovered from Kennet and Avon Canal at Aldermaston Wharf

Man's death being treated as unexplained but not suspicious

John Herring

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was pulled from the water at Aldermaston Wharf.

Fire crews were dispatched following reports of a person in the water at 1.29pm yesterday (Monday)

Firefighters retrieved the body from the water and handed the incident over to Thames Valley Police. 

A spokeswoman for the force, Lucy Billen, said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Formal identification is yet to take place and the man's next of kin have been informed.

 

 

