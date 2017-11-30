go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, tributes are left to a woman who had “a heart of gold” who was found in the Kennet and Avon canal on Monday morning.

In other news, disadvantaged children in West Berkshire are living in one of the poorest areas for social mobility.

Also this week, Citizen's Advice West Berkshire has responded to being hit by the latest rounds of council cuts. 

Meanwhile, a mother has thanked the hundreds of people who have sent her severely disabled daughter cards for her 10th birthday.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, Thames Valley Police respond to best-selling author Robert Harris’ claim of under strength policing.

Plus, planning chiefs defend their record on a controversial, 100 homes proposal.

In Thatcham this week, a boy's appeal to help the homeless is gaining momentum. 

And on the Hampshire pages, the festivities start with the Tadley Christmas lights switch-on. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk or call 01635 886632.

