Man jailed for shoplifting offences

Thomas Luke Durrant admitted stealing goods worth more than £1,000

John Garvey

John Garvey

A NEWBURY man has been jailed for a catalogue of shoplifting offences.

Thomas Luke Durrant was led from the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on November 8 to begin his sentence.

He had admitted stealing goods worth more than £1,000 from multiple stores in Newbury and Thatcham between May and October and had previously been made subject to a suspended prison sentence for some of them.

The 42-year-old, who lives at Sunderland Gardens, was sentenced to four months and two weeks’ jail.

  • sayitasitis

    30/11/2017 - 13:01

    I'm sure that "lengthy" sentence is going to deter a serial offender who can't keep his hands in his pockets.

  • Owen A

    30/11/2017 - 13:01

    Not a good enough sentence....

