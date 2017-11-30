Man jailed for shoplifting offences

A NEWBURY man has been jailed for a catalogue of shoplifting offences.

Thomas Luke Durrant was led from the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on November 8 to begin his sentence.

He had admitted stealing goods worth more than £1,000 from multiple stores in Newbury and Thatcham between May and October and had previously been made subject to a suspended prison sentence for some of them.

The 42-year-old, who lives at Sunderland Gardens, was sentenced to four months and two weeks’ jail.