Man jailed for shoplifting offences

A NEWBURY man has been jailed for a catalogue of shoplifting offences.
Thomas Luke Durrant was led from the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on November 8 to begin his sentence.
He had admitted stealing goods worth more than £1,000 from multiple stores in Newbury and Thatcham between May and October and had previously been made subject to a suspended prison sentence for some of them.
The 42-year-old, who lives at Sunderland Gardens, was sentenced to four months and two weeks’ jail.
sayitasitis
30/11/2017 - 13:01
I'm sure that "lengthy" sentence is going to deter a serial offender who can't keep his hands in his pockets.
Owen A
30/11/2017 - 13:01
Not a good enough sentence....
