Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

THE family of a Thatcham woman who was found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal in the early hours of Monday have paid tribute to her.

Tracey Maslin, 46, was last seen leaving the Hatchet Inn, in Newbury, at approximately 1.30am on Saturday and her body was discovered at Mill Lane at 2.46am on Monday.

Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Her daughter, Christa Maslin, said: “My mum was an amazing lady, always putting everyone else first.

“She would give you her last £5. She had a heart of gold and was there for anyone that needed her, night or day.

“She was a very strong woman that didn’t care about the opinions of people that didn’t matter to her.

“She would be the life and soul of any party as she was such a joy to be around. Two words to describe my mum – loud and proud.”

Mrs Maslin’s niece, Jacqueline Creed, said: “She was my aunty, but she was more of a mum to me and my children.

“She was just a well-known lady. A crazy lady, but kind to everybody.

“She loved being around people. She was one of those people who always had a smile on her face.

“It is a big shock to all the family. It hasn’t sunk in yet.

“I expect her to walk in the door and say ‘I’m back’.”

A number of flowers and balloons have been left by the side of the canal in the days since her death, with tributes from friends and family, including her grandchildren Archie and Charlie.

One message reads: “To Nanny Tracey, heaven has gained another angel. You are missed by so many. You will always be in my heart. Forever and always. You are the kindest woman I know. And I know you will be looking down on us all.

“Ps. I hope heaven has a kitchen because that’s where you will be. Lots of love Porcia xxx.”

Another tribute reads: “To Nanny Tracey, an angel came from above to take you to the sky. She carried you up to heaven in her arms.

“You will be dearly missed Tracey but will always be in our hearts. Fly high Tracey. Lots of Love Laurel, Lily and Lincoln.”

Mrs Maslin’s sister, Michelle Breadmore, wrote: “You left me beautiful memories. Your love is still my guide and though we cannot see you, you’re always by my side. Love you always. Michelle xxx.”

Her daughter Annalee Maslin posted on Facebook: “Mum, I miss you so much I don’t know what I’m going to do with out you in my life but don’t worry we are all still up thinking of you and having a drink... I love you so much mummy.”

The family have set up a JustGiving page to help with funeral costs with the statement: “We received the heartbreaking news that Tracey Maslin, a loving Mum, sister, daughter, nanny, friend and just all round caring and bubbly person sadly passed away during the weekend just gone.

“We are creating a crowd funding page to raise money to give Tracey the send off she truly deserves and so that her friends and family can say a heartfelt goodbye.

“It is clear that Tracey was loved by so many people and she will be truly missed. She was the life and soul of every party and will never be forgotten.”

Christa said: “For anyone who would have met her it would have been a great privilege. She had a big heart and that shined through.

“She was too young to be taken at only 46, she didn’t deserve this.”

Mrs Maslin leaves behind one son, three daughters and a number of grandchildren.

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emily-breadmore?utm_id=106&utm_term=2d629NedZ