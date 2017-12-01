New principal of Newbury College is announced

NEWBURY College has ann-ounced the name of the successor to its current principal, Anne Murdoch, when she retires early next year.

Iain Wolloff, who is currently deputy principal at Farnborough College of Technology, will take on the new role on February 10 next year.

The college’s corporation chairman, Geoff Knappett, said: “Governors, staff and students were all involved in the selection process, and we were fortunate enough to have a high number of strong applicants to choose from – a testimony to the excellent reputation Newbury College has in further education circles.

“Anne will be a tough act to follow, but we are confident that Iain has the experience and skills necessary to continue the college’s upward path to outstanding.”

Newbury College received a ‘good’ rating by Ofsted in May this year.

Mr Wolloff said: “I am delighted to be joining Newbury College at such an exciting time.

“After the recent inspection confirmed the high quality of the college’s work, I look forward to working alongside the fantastic students, staff and governors to continue the success story.”