Drink and drug driving crackdown launched today

ROADSIDE testing across the Thames Valley and Hampshire will be stepped up from today (Friday) as police crackdown on drink and drug driving over the Christmas period.

‘Operation Holly’ aims to deter and detect behaviour behind the wheel that puts lives in danger on the roads throughout December.

Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary have warned motorists ‘it’s not the worth risk’ with drivers found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs potentially facing a criminal conviction, a prison sentence, driving ban, and the loss of their job.

Road Safety Sergeant for Thames Valley Police, Chris Appleby said: “Drug and drink driving are both very serious offences and all drivers need to understand the gravity and consequences of their actions if they drink and drive. If you are not sure, then it is not worth the risk.”

“Operation Holly is designed to be a deterrent to any motorist thinking about driving while impaired by the effects of drugs or alcohol. The importance of personal responsibility for your choices must be emphasised.

“Please think about the pain and misery you could inflict on innocent road users by a reckless decision to drive or ride after taking drugs or consuming alcohol.

“Drug drivers should realise we can now test on the roadside for certain drugs. Only a trace amount of an illegal drug in a person’s system could lose them their licence like drink driving. We do not need to prove you are impaired.”

As part of the campaign every driver involved in a collision will be asked to provide a specimen of breath in accordance with the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Extra patrols will also be carried out based on intelligence about suspected offenders on drug and drink driving.

Sergeant Appleby, added: “I ask people to remember particularly that it is not possible specifically to say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit. The way alcohol affects you varies depending on your personal characteristics.

“A conviction for drink/drug driving has the potential to ruin a person’s life and the incident itself the potential to cause serious injury or death on the roads - It’s not worth the risk.”