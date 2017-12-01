Inquest into death of Tracey Maslin opened

THE inquest into the death of a mother-of-four whose body was recovered from the Kennet and Avon Canal in Newbury has been opened by the coroner.

Circumstances surrounding the death of 46-year-old Tracey Maslin remain unclear after her body was discovered in the canal at West Mills during the early hours of Monday morning (November 27).

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Maslin, of Southern Court, Newbury was last seen leaving the Hatchett Pub in Market Place at around 1.30am on Saturday.

Police have said her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The coroner’s investigation into the death was opened on Wednesday (November 29).

Tributes from family and friends have since been left at the canal side near to where her body was found.