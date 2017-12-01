go

Inquest into death of Tracey Maslin opened

Mystery surrounds death of 46-year-old who's body was pulled from canal on Monday morning

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

THE inquest into the death of a mother-of-four whose body was recovered from the Kennet and Avon Canal in Newbury has been opened by the coroner.

Circumstances surrounding the death of 46-year-old Tracey Maslin remain unclear after her body was discovered in the canal at West Mills during the early hours of Monday morning (November 27).

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Maslin, of Southern Court, Newbury was last seen leaving the Hatchett Pub in Market Place at around 1.30am on Saturday.

Police have said her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The coroner’s investigation into the death was opened on Wednesday (November 29).

Tributes from family and friends have since been left at the canal side near to where her body was found.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Woman found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal

Woman found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal

Body recovered from Kennet and Avon Canal at Aldermaston Wharf

Body recovered from Kennet and Avon Canal at Aldermaston Wharf

Unidentified Flying Object seen on the A34

Unidentified Flying Object seen on the A34

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

News

Inquest into death of Tracey Maslin opened
News

Inquest into death of Tracey Maslin opened

Mystery surrounds death of 46-year-old who's body was pulled from canal on Monday morning

 
Drink and drug driving crackdown launched today
News

Drink and drug driving crackdown launched today

Thames Valley Police issue warning to motorists over Christmas period

 
News

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

1comment

 
News

New principal of Newbury College is announced

 
News

Police appeal after £20,000 worth of whiskey stolen

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33