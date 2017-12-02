Newbury Cancer Care Christmas Concert tonight

THE annual Macmillan and Newbury Cancer Care Christmas Concert will be held at St Nicolas’ Church, Newbury, on Saturday, at 6pm.

Guest readers and performers include local farmer and vice president of the League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital Robert Astor; actor Adam Kotz; Catholic chaplain to West Berkshire Community Hospital Fr Padraig Faughnan; former physician to the Queen Sir John Cunningham; president of the British Red Cross Berkshire branch Suzanna Rose; Billingshurst Choral Society member Justin Brown and winner of the Rotary Club young musician (vocal) competition 2016 Isabel Irvine.

The concert will be the 16th and final one.