Plans for former Woolhampton pub site rise again

THE next phase of redeveloping a derelict West Berkshire pub has entered the pipeline.

Premier Developments Southern has applied to build five properties on the car park and former go-kart track of Woolhampton’s Rising Sun.

The homes – one four-bedroom, one three-bedroom and three two-bedroom – are the next phase of the developer’s plans to convert the site.

The Rising Sun has been boarded up since it was closed by Arkells in 2013, owing to its non-viability.

The derelict pub has also been hit by thieves, who stole copper piping, lead and roof tiles.

The developer won permission to convert the pub into a four-bedroom house on the third attempt, along with three four-bed homes.

Plans to demolish the pub and build 14-two bedroom properties were refused in 2014, as were plans in 2015 to convert the pub into a house and build six properties in the grounds.

Premier Developments Southern said that the five new homes would provide sustainable development, owing to the close location to services and transport in Woolhampton.

It adds that the development would have clear economic benefits, such as supporting jobs in the construction industry.

Furthermore, it adds that redeveloping the redundant site to provide homes for families and young couples would offer social benefits, along with contributing to the council’s housing supply.

The developer adds that the homes will be provided with at least two parking spaces, with three houses, including the larger four-bed house, having three parking spaces, making 13 in total.

Built in the 1830s, the former coaching inn is said to have been the scene of the arrest of notorious highwayman Captain Hawkes by the Bow Street Runners.

To view and comment on the plans, enter 17/03065/FULD into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.