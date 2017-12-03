go

Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault

Teen left with head injuries following incident on Friday

police

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after three teenage boys were assaulted by two men in Newbury on Friday (December 1).

One of the boys was left with head injuries following the incident which took place between 6pm and 7pm in Kiln Road.

Officers from Thames Valley Police are particularly keen to trace the driver of a silver car who stopped to check on the welfare of the boys shortly after.

None of the victims required hospital treatment. 

According to police the three 17-year-old's were walking in the direction of Thatcham when, as they approached the mini roundabout at the junction with Gaywood Drive, they were spoken to by two men in an "aggressive manner".

The men then assaulted the teens.

The first offender is a white man, aged about 30, with a short, stocky build, short dark hair and a slight beard.

He was wearing a beige jumper, dark jeans and white trainers, and was carrying a bottle of beer.

The second offender is a white man in his 20s. He was about 6' 1" tall, with a slim build and was wearing a cap, a black puffa jacket and dark trousers. He also had a German Shepherd type dog with him.

Investigating officer PC James Whelan, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information relating to it, to please get in touch.

“I believe that a car, which may have been a silver Vauxhall Corsa, stopped after the incident to check the welfare of the boys involved, so I would like to speak to the occupants of that vehicle as they could have vital information.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”


Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '43170358132', or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

