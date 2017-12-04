Lorry driver who killed family-of-four on the A34 loses appeal

A lorry driver who killed a family-of-four on the A34 last year has lost an appeal to reduce his jail time.

Tomasz Kroker's lorry ploughed into stationary traffic at 50mph close to East Ilsley on August 10 last year.

The crash killed Tracey Houghton, aged 45, her two sons Ethan and Joshua Houghton, aged 13 and 11, and her partner's daughter Aimee Goldsmith, 11.

Kroker, who had been changing music on his mobile phone, was jailed for 10 years for each count of death by dangerous driving, to run concurrently.

He was also given four years for the count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, also to run concurrently, and disqualified from driving for a minimum of five years.

The vehicle that the family had been travelling was compressed to a third of its normal size, Reading Crown Court heard when Kroker was sentenced in October last year.

However, the 30-year-old from Tarjan Walk, Andover, had asked for his sentence to be reduced.

But the Court of Appeal rejected his case on Friday, meaning Kroker will serve the remainder of his sentence.