go

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to incident

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

police

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Newbury.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 29 outside the Riverside Community Centre in Rosemoor Gardens.

The victim was sitting on a bench when he was approached from behind by a male offender.

The offender then grabbed the victim by the neck and held a knife to his face before demanding the keys to his motorcycle.

The victim managed to break free and nothing was stolen from him.

He did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

A 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys from Newbury have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jason Walsh, based at Newbury police station, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

"If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

If you have any information relating to this case, all 101 quoting reference '43170355984', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

Inquest into death of Tracey Maslin opened

Inquest into death of Tracey Maslin opened

Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault

Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

News

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury
News

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to incident

 
Lorry driver who killed family-of-four on the A34 loses appeal
News

Lorry driver who killed family-of-four on the A34 loses appeal

Tomasz Kroker was jailed for 10 years following crash near East Ilsley last year

3comments

 
News

M4 to close for the next two weekends

 
News

Meeting to discuss Sandleford application cancelled

 
News

Writer's fears over police patrol cover

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33