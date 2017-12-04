Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Newbury.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 29 outside the Riverside Community Centre in Rosemoor Gardens.

The victim was sitting on a bench when he was approached from behind by a male offender.

The offender then grabbed the victim by the neck and held a knife to his face before demanding the keys to his motorcycle.

The victim managed to break free and nothing was stolen from him.

He did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

A 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys from Newbury have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jason Walsh, based at Newbury police station, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

"If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

If you have any information relating to this case, all 101 quoting reference '43170355984', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.