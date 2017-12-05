go

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

Thieves steal cashpoint in overnight raid

This was the scene facing staff and shoppers at Theale's Co-op this morning.

Ram-raiders struck the High Street shop overnight and appearing to leave the licence plate of their vehicle behind.

Owner of Theale's Tony Roe solicitors, Tony Roe, said: "There was a lot of onlookers quite aghast at the scene. 

"This kind of thing doesn't really happen too much in Theale thankfully.

"The shop is well and truly closed.

"The community depends on that shop, it's got a loyal customer base and we know the people who work in the shop and it must be a great shock shock for the staff as well as the people who use it.

"The Theale community has to go elsewhere for it's pint of milk and sandwiches today."

Mr Roe said that he had spoken to an officer at the scene who could not confirm whether any money had been taken.

Thames Valley Police has been approached for further information. 

(Picture supplied by Tony Roe) 

  • NewburyLad

    05/12/2017 - 09:09

    Surprised that shops/banks still leave cash point machines in vulnerable positions to be vehicle rammed. Would have thought they all would now be surrounded by firmly rooted steel or reinforced concrete bollards.

