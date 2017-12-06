Leaders needed or Guides might fold

THE future of the Woolton Hill Guides group is hanging in the balance.

There are currently 11 girls in the Woolton Hill Guides, but the group may have to close by the end of the year unless volunters come forward to help run it.

At a meeting last week, some volunteers came forward and their appointment as Guide leaders is dependent on successful CRB checks.

The Woolton Hill Brownie leader Becky Holmes said: “It’s a great thing to run.

“I think there will always be a turnover of leaders due to the voluntary nature of the role but we are desperate not to close.”

There is another meeting to be held next Thursday to check whether there will be enough volunteers to continue the group in the New Year.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, email Becky Holmes on 2whbrownies@gmail.com