IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a council-run care home failed to report suspected abuse. 

In other news, Thames Water comes under fire for evicting homeless tent dwellers on the coldest night of the year.

Plus, a local bartender, branded a “manipulative, creeping pervert,” is jailed for rape.

Meanwhile, West Berkshire Council has hit back at a national report calling it a social mobility cold spot.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a football club boss pitches in to the row over town council funding of Hungerford Rugby Football Club.

In Thatcham this week, the town turns on its Christmas lights and a local company issues a warning to drivers. 

And on the Hampshire pages, an experienced cyclist had to undergo facial reconstructive surgery after cycling into a pothole.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk or call 01635 886632.

