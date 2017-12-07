Man who smoked joint in own driveway busted for cocaine

A THATCHAM man attracted attention to himself by smoking a cannabis joint in his own driveway – leading to his arrest for cocaine possession, too.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 30, was 20-year-old Adam Anthony Boys of Somerton Grove.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said officers had spotted Mr Boys smoking a joint in his car while parked in his own driveway.

During a subsequent search of his home, they found both cannabis and the Class A controlled drug, cocaine, the court heard.

Mr Boys admitted possessing 19.96g of the Class B controlled drug cannabis, as well as 2.91g of cocaine, both on March 22.

Honorata Choloniewska, defending, said her client was a man of previous good character.

She added that he was due to start a new job within days and asked the court to deal with the offences there and then, rather than adjourning for reports.

Magistrates fined Mr Boys £250 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.