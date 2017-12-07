go

Man who smoked joint in own driveway busted for cocaine

Accused was 'Thatcham man of previous good character'

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

drugs

A THATCHAM man attracted attention to himself by smoking a cannabis joint in his own driveway – leading to his arrest for cocaine possession, too.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 30, was 20-year-old Adam Anthony Boys of Somerton Grove.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said officers had spotted Mr Boys smoking a joint in his car while parked in his own driveway.

During a subsequent search of his home, they found both cannabis and the Class A controlled drug, cocaine, the court heard.

Mr Boys admitted possessing 19.96g of the Class B controlled drug cannabis, as well as 2.91g of cocaine, both on March 22.

Honorata Choloniewska, defending, said her client was a man of previous good character.

She added that he was due to start a new job within days and asked the court to deal with the offences there and then, rather than adjourning for reports.

Magistrates fined Mr Boys £250 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault

Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
drugs
News

Man who smoked joint in own driveway busted for cocaine

Accused was 'Thatcham man of previous good character'

 
News

Cyclist on the road to recovery after horrific crash in Baughurst

 
All Districts

It's a Christmas Extravaganza in Hungerford!

 
News

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33