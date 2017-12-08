Heavy snow predicted in Newbury on Monday

HEAVY snow is predicted to fall in Newbury on Monday.

The Met Office says there is an 80 per cent chance of heavy snow between 9am and noon and a 60 per cent chance of light snow in the afternoon.

In its forecast for Newbury, it says: "Monday will be windy with rain, sleet and snow".

Some snow was predicted to fall in Newbury this afternoon but the Met Office has now revised its forecast to sunshine.