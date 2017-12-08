Heavy snow predicted in Newbury on Monday

West Berkshire Council needs to save £10m next year
HEAVY snow is predicted to fall in Newbury on Monday.
The Met Office says there is an 80 per cent chance of heavy snow between 9am and noon and a 60 per cent chance of light snow in the afternoon.
In its forecast for Newbury, it says: "Monday will be windy with rain, sleet and snow".
Some snow was predicted to fall in Newbury this afternoon but the Met Office has now revised its forecast to sunshine.
Numerate grumpy
08/12/2017 - 11:11
Rubbish! Look at the BBC forecast (11.39 Fri) for Monday: sleet in the morning, light snow in the afternoon. This website claimed it was going to snow at 3pm yesterday, did it?
Reply
Bombey
08/12/2017 - 13:01
No - what this website said was - The Met Office is predicting snowfall in Newbury on Friday afternoon. It says there is a 60 per cent chance of snow at 3pm. It predicts temperatures of between 0ºC at 3ºC on Friday.
Reply
NewburyLad
08/12/2017 - 11:11
Watching the BBC does not guarantee getting the truth.
Reply
Bombey
08/12/2017 - 13:01
BBC - one thing, MET Office another.
Reply