go

Don't forget the M4 is closed this weekend

Planned bridge maintenance also shuts a number of local roads in the area

Sarah Bosley

Reporter:

Sarah Bosley

Contact:

Mobile

Full weekend closures on the M4

The M4 will be closed between junctions 12 and 13, in both directions, this weekend

Planning to head out to do some Christmas shopping this weekend? Is your festive party season in full swing? Don't forget to allow some extra time for your journeys as the M4 will be closed between junctions 12 and 13.

This weekend's closure is part of the ongoing bridge maintenance work that has been taking place throughout the year on the West Berkshire stretch of the motorway.

Highways England will close the carriageway in both directions from 9pm this evening (December 8) until 5am on Monday morning (December 11). 

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A4 through Newbury, Thatcham and Woolhampton.

At the same time the local roads underneath the M4 bridges will also need to be closed.

These include the B4009 to the north of Hermitage, Brocks Lane, Frilsham to the south of Everington Lane, and the road from Yattendon to Frilsham.

Traffic from the B4009 will be redirected along the A34, while the other closures will be diverted through Yattendon.

The work involves road resurfacing, replacing the central reservation deck beams, bridge joints and sections of safety barrier.

Other full weekend closures are planned for the weekends of December 15-18; January 12-15; and January 19-22.

Don't forget you can keep up-to-date with all the latest real-time travel news with our interactive travel map.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

M4 to close for the next two weekends

M4 to close for the next two weekends

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

News

Nursery children left 'devastated' after thieves steal pets
News

Nursery children left 'devastated' after thieves steal pets

Cash reward being offered for safe return of animals

 
Man threatened at knife point during attempted robbery in Newbury
News

Man threatened at knife-point during attempted robbery in Newbury

18-year-old was punched several times during incident in Hambridge Road

 
News

Don't forget the M4 is closed this weekend

 
News

Newbury nightclub grand opening cancelled

10comments

 
News

Heavy snow predicted in Newbury on Monday

6comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33