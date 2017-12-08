Don't forget the M4 is closed this weekend

Planning to head out to do some Christmas shopping this weekend? Is your festive party season in full swing? Don't forget to allow some extra time for your journeys as the M4 will be closed between junctions 12 and 13.

This weekend's closure is part of the ongoing bridge maintenance work that has been taking place throughout the year on the West Berkshire stretch of the motorway.

Highways England will close the carriageway in both directions from 9pm this evening (December 8) until 5am on Monday morning (December 11).

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A4 through Newbury, Thatcham and Woolhampton.

At the same time the local roads underneath the M4 bridges will also need to be closed.

These include the B4009 to the north of Hermitage, Brocks Lane, Frilsham to the south of Everington Lane, and the road from Yattendon to Frilsham.

Traffic from the B4009 will be redirected along the A34, while the other closures will be diverted through Yattendon.

The work involves road resurfacing, replacing the central reservation deck beams, bridge joints and sections of safety barrier.

Other full weekend closures are planned for the weekends of December 15-18; January 12-15; and January 19-22.

Don't forget you can keep up-to-date with all the latest real-time travel news with our interactive travel map.