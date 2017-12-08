Nursery children left 'devastated' after thieves steal pets

CHILDREN at a West Berkshire nursery school have been left "devastated" after the pets they look after were stolen.

The two rabbits and one guinea pig are kept in a secure cage outside the Acres of Fun Day Nursery in Hermitage, but on Thursday morning staff went to let them out to discover they were gone.

The nursery is appealing for the safe return of the animals on its Facebook page and is also offering a cash reward.

On a Facebook post on Wednesday, the nursery says: "Our beautiful, adorable rabbits and darling guinea pig were stolen from their cages last night.

"We are devastated and so will the children be when we tell them tomorrow. We have delayed telling them today because we did not want to upset the children prior to this afternoon's nativity performance.

"Please get in touch with us if you hear anything or see animals like ours for sale. Or if you see loose, tame rabbits or guinea pigs in the Hermitage area as they have been let out or mistreated.

"We are all so upset. Cash reward for safe return."

Deputy manager Hannah Millson added: "The children are devastated aboout it."