Thatcham and Hungerford set to host Santa fun run tomorrow

HUNDREDS of Santas are preparing to dash through the streets of Thatcham and Hungerford tomorrow as the two town’s host their annual Santa Run.

The festive fundraisers will see the streets swamped with red and white as competitors dress up as Father Christmas to take on the fun run route on Sunday morning.

Organised by the Rotary Club all funds raised will go to local charities and worthy causes.

Hungerford’s Santa Run will start at 9am from John O’Gaunt School.

While the Great Thatcham Santa Fun Run will see the jolly joggers set off from the Broadway at 11am.

For more information visit http://rotarythatcham.org.uk/