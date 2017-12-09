go

Thatcham and Hungerford set to host Santa fun run tomorrow

Hundreds expected to take part in festive fundraiser

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

48-3811P Santa Jog

HUNDREDS of Santas are preparing to dash through the streets of Thatcham and Hungerford tomorrow as the two town’s host their annual Santa Run.

The festive fundraisers will see the streets swamped with red and white as competitors dress up as Father Christmas to take on the fun run route on Sunday morning.

Organised by the Rotary Club all funds raised will go to local charities and worthy causes.

Hungerford’s Santa Run will start at 9am from John O’Gaunt School.

While the Great Thatcham Santa Fun Run will see the jolly joggers set off from the Broadway at 11am.

For more information visit http://rotarythatcham.org.uk/

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Don't forget the M4 is closed this weekend

Full weekend closures on the M4

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

M4 to close for the next two weekends

M4 to close for the next two weekends

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

News

Thatcham and Hungerford set to host Santa fun run tomorrow
News

Thatcham and Hungerford set to host Santa fun run tomorrow

Hundreds expected to take part in festive fundraiser

 
Right royal approval for Park House students
News

Right royal approval for Park House students

Countess of Wessex drops in to Newbury school

 
News

Kintbury homes appeal rejected

 
News

Nursery children left 'devastated' after thieves steal pets

 
News

Man threatened at knife-point during attempted robbery in Newbury

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33