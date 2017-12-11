Victoria Park tennis court floodlights now in use

THE new floodlights at the Victoria Park tennis courts in Newbury were officially switched on last Thursday, enabling play to continue until 9.30pm.

Tennis coaches were available to answer questions about their programmes and guests were encouraged to try out the courts under floodlights.

Leader of Newbury Town Council Adrian Edwards said: “The tennis courts area is already well used, and, with the addition of the floodlighting, we are confident that they will be used even more.”

The newly-refurbished courts have been open since March 2017 and the floodlights are the final part of the renovation.

Since March, more than 300 people have taken out annual memberships and a successful coaching programme has been run.

The total cost of refurbishment was in excess of £100,000 and was funded from the legal settlement secured by the council last year from Parkway developer Costain, together with a £39,893 grant from the Lawn Tennis Association and a £10,000 contribution from a West Berkshire Council Members Bid.

The annual cost for membership is £36, which will allow a whole family to play unlimited times within a year.

You can also book online on a ‘pay and play’ basis, costing £3 for 30 minutes.

When players choose to use the floodlights, there will be an extra charge of £1.50 for every 30 minutes play.

Further details on the booking process can be found at www.newbury.gov.uk/tennis.