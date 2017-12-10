go

Lantern parade to light up Newbury today

Candelit procession through the town will take place this afternoon

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

NEWBURY town centre will be lit up again when the annual Festival of Light returns on Sunday.

Now in its eighth year, the lantern procession sees families parade their willow and tissue paper lanterns of varying designs down Northbrook Street and into the Market Place to celebrate the festive season. 

The event always attracts bumper crowds, who line the parade route to admire and soak up the atmosphere of the candle-lit procession.

Live music from Beatroots and Tankata Drummers will add a carnival feel to the procession.

And more entertainment follows the parade, with headliners Faith i Branko and plenty of foodie festivities in Market Place.

Lantern bearers gather outside Newbury Methodist Church from 4pm aiming to set off at 4.30pm.

The event is free, although donations can be made on the night, and is organised by Newbury Corn Exchange and funded by the Greenham Trust and Arts Council England.

