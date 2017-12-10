Tadley man helps spread festive cheer by creating own Grotto

A TADLEY man has created his own Santa’s Grotto and Workshop to bring some festive cheer to the town and raise money for charity.

Father-of-two Richard Saunders, of Birch Road, has also covered his home in lights and invited people along to the switch-on on Saturday.

This is the second year Mr Saunders has decorated his house for charity – last year he raised £500 for the G2 Unit at the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

This year, all the money will go to the Forget Me Not charity, which helps support bereaved parents who have lost a child during or very soon after birth.

Mr Saunders said: “It started with a couple of lights on the house, and I have two little ones who enjoyed it.

“I thought I would make something of it and make it bigger.

“This year the theme is Santa’s Workshop.”

Christmas music will be playing all the time that the lights are on, until the first week in January.

Mr Saunders said: “The neighbours have been pretty good and understand what is going on.

“The music is quiet and you can just hear it in the back garden.”

He has chosen the Forget Me Not charity as it is close to his heart.

He said: “We had a little one about 10 weeks ago and we were worried we were going to lose him. They did a lot to help us.

“A couple of months after Christmas last year we went to the hospital and saw the toys we had donated being used.

“It’s great to do something for the little charities.

“It’s a good thing to see the difference it makes to them.”

He received donations for the big switch-on from Tesco in Baughurst, the Co-op in Tadley and Nash Contract Services, ensuring there were plenty of mince pies and mulled wine for all on the night.

He is also running a colouring competition with prizes donated by Sainsbury’s.

To enter, pick up a colouring sheet from outside the house and post the completed entries into the elves’ Christmas post box.